Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

INNV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 14,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.47). Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,618.20%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 18,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $46,548.48. Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

