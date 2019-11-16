InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

INWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

INWK stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 104,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,964. The stock has a market cap of $230.62 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.33. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 403,029 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 256,375 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,986 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

