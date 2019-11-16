Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

INE stock opened at C$16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$144.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

