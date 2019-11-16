Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.44.
INE stock opened at C$16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
