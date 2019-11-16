Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,338. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

