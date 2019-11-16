Informa (LON:INF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Informa (LON:INF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 869 ($11.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 905 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 887.44 ($11.60).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 793 ($10.36). 2,546,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 791.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 814.46.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.