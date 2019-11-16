InflationCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $35,401.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00800523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

