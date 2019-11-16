Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €21.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.60 ($23.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.38 ($23.70).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

