Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €16.50 by Bankhaus Lampe

Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.38 ($23.70).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.