Independent Oil & Gas’ (IOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

IOG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

LON IOG remained flat at $GBX 18.75 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday. 152,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. Independent Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.81 ($0.38).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

