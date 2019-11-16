Incent One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,575.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $16,575.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.01453933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00035228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00145819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

