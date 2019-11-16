IMV’s (IMV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 5,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.