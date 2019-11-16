IMV (NYSE:IMV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IMV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE:IMV opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

