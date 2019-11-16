Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $350.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 1647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm has a market cap of $169.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.99.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

