IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on IMI PLC/S in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

IMIAY stock remained flat at $$25.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IMI PLC/S has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI PLC/S (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.