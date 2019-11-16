iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Trading Up 12.2%

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA)’s share price was up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 645,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 158,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00.

About iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iLOOKABOUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLOOKABOUT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.