Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.21.

ILMN stock traded up $7.54 on Friday, hitting $305.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,144. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $935,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,461,159.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,627 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 162,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,922,000 after buying an additional 60,287 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,888,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

