IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $243,262.50 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:IEX opened at $162.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $173.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

