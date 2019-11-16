Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INVE. National Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Identiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 18,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Identiv has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

