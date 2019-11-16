Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $148.46

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.46 and traded as high as $156.70. Ideagen shares last traded at $152.50, with a volume of 626,201 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on IDEA. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 million and a PE ratio of 253.33.

In other news, insider Ben Dorks sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39). Also, insider David Hornsby sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £384,800 ($502,809.36).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.