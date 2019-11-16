ICON (ICX) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $81.77 million and $5.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00236527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.01448830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00143295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 504,865,341 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, ABCC, Bitbns, Allbit, COSS, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Hotbit, Bithumb, CoinTiger and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

