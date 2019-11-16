IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $270.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

IAC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.82. 427,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,846. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Also, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,371.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,402 shares of company stock worth $29,975,254 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

