Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of HBM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.31. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,649,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,581 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 63.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,183,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 488,799 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.