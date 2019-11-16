HSBC Raises Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 950

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.67) target price (down previously from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pennon Group to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Pennon Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 845.70 ($11.05).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PNN traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 915 ($11.96). 966,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 927.60 ($12.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 868.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 771.60.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.