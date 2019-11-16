Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 421,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,765. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.