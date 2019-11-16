Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 421,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,765. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.