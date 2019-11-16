Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point set a $31.00 price target on Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Hometrust Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $145,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $55,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $203,850. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 375,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 104,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

