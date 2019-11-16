Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.54.

Shares of HD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.29. 2,884,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,254. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $257.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

