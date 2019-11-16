Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 777.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,628 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.79. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

