Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

HSKA stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 169,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,995. Heska has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $717.31 million, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heska by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heska by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

