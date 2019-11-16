Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 431,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,849. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $534.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, major shareholder Jay H. Shah acquired 73,578 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,976,965.88. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 3,703 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $48,509.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,577. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 596,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

