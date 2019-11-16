Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Buys $49,315.00 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $49,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $534.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

