Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Outperform Rating at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRTX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, insider John Poyhonen acquired 11,105 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $251,195.10. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 285,714 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,777,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

