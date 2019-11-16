Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.79 ($105.56).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €94.78 ($110.21). The company had a trading volume of 519,971 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

