Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 39,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 289.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.