Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Sells $291,128.14 in Stock

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.79. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,031,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,148,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

