HeartBout (HB) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $154,311.00 and $4,276.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00237512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.01448714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00144941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.