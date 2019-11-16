Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.01 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $176.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.40 million and the lowest is $173.83 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $692.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.98 million to $696.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $721.00 million, with estimates ranging from $707.92 million to $752.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 770,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,028. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $23,669,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 576,350 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.