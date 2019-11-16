Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $176.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.40 million and the lowest is $173.83 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $692.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.98 million to $696.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $721.00 million, with estimates ranging from $707.92 million to $752.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 770,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,028. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $23,669,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 576,350 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

