Head to Head Survey: Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) vs. Pioneer Bankshares (NASDAQ:PNBI)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $35.17 million 2.52 $4.21 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emclaire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emclaire Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 16.34% 8.45% 0.73% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

