Head-To-Head Review: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) vs. CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 27.79% 12.76% 1.49% CBM Bancorp 7.14% 1.07% 0.30%

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CBM Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $60.98 million 2.72 $17.27 million $0.76 9.59 CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 7.15 $670,000.00 N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.