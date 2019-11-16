Head-To-Head Contrast: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and CBTX (NYSE:CBTX)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Regions Financial and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.41 billion 2.49 $1.76 billion $1.36 12.15 CBTX $137.51 million 5.58 $47.29 million $1.89 15.60

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Regions Financial pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regions Financial and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 3 5 8 0 2.31 CBTX 0 1 0 0 2.00

Regions Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.74, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. CBTX has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 23.78% 10.88% 1.27% CBTX 30.50% 10.27% 1.56%

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

