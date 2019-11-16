Head-To-Head Contrast: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) & CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 12.59% 6.00% 2.78% CENT PUERTO S A/S 3.88% 3.07% 1.70%

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CENT PUERTO S A/S does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ormat Technologies and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 4 0 0 2.00 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $71.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.59%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ormat Technologies and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $719.27 million 5.42 $97.97 million $2.08 36.75 CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 0.95 $621.95 million $4.07 0.78

CENT PUERTO S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ormat Technologies. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

