HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 295,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,028. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.92.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
