HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 295,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,028. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

