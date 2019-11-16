HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

ARMP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,562. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

