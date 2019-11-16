Hashgard Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $824,481.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,157,132,065 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

