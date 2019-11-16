Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO Purchases $26,100.00 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,847. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,007 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3,295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 427,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.