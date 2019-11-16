Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.00. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $1,464,509.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,740,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $418,959.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,507,405. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. 1,955,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

