Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSC. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

HSC stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.25. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,134,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

