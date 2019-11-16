Harmony Market Capitalization Achieves $15.88 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.72 or 0.07322128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,598,573,955 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.