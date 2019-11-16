Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.
NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 372,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,911. The company has a market capitalization of $733.59 million, a PE ratio of 263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.