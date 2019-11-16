Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 372,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,911. The company has a market capitalization of $733.59 million, a PE ratio of 263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

