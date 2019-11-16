Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.72 ($39.21).

HLAG opened at €77.80 ($90.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.33. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a twelve month high of €72.10 ($83.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.38.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

