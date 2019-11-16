HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.99. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $93.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

